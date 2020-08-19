Dairy processing plant meeting int'l standards to appear in Naryn Oblast of Kyrgyzstan

Today, Aug. 19 Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov got acquainted with activities of the dairy processing enterprise in Kochkor region, Trend reports via Kabar.

According to the president's press service, this visit took place within the two - day working trip of Sooronbay Jeenbekov to Naryn Oblast.

Head of the enterprise Bolot Tolonov informed that a new milk processing plant with total estimated cost of KGS 72 million that meets international standards, is currently being built under the project in order to expand the plant.

Expansion of production will allow to produce 10-20 tons of milk per day, create 100-150 new jobs and opportunities for milk sales to farmers in Kochkor and Jumgal regions of the oblast.

To date, an additional KGS 26 million is needed to fully implement the project.

President Jeenbekov noted with satisfaction the success of the enterprise, which makes a significant contribution to the economic development of the regions and provides jobs for the local population.

"The funds of the state and investors have been allocated to support small and medium businesses, which in the future will guarantee the integral development of the country's economy," he stressed.

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, Aiyl Bank OJSC and Guarantee Fund OJSC have been recommended to allocate preferential funds for the completion of the dairy processing plant construction project by September this year.