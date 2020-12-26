CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan at a meeting on Dec. 26, 2020 decided to accredit 78 representatives of various missions as international observers in the early presidential elections in the Kyrgyz Republic, the press service of the CEC of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

1. Mission of the CIS - 44;

2. Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Kyrgyz Republic - 1;

3. US Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic - 6;

4. Embassy of France in the Kyrgyz Republic - 2;

5. Embassy of Hungary in the Kyrgyz Republic - 1;

6. Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Kyrgyz Republic - 2;

7. Embassy of Finland in the Kyrgyz Republic - 1;

8. Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Kyrgyz Republic - 1;

9. British Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic - 7;

10. EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic - 6;

11. Representation of NDI - 2;

12. OSCE / ODIHR - 5.

As of Dec. 26, 2020, the CEC accredited 198 international observers from 34 countries, representing 25 international organizations.