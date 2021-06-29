Dushanbe hosts official meeting of Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders

The Tajik capital city of Dushanbe hosted on Tuesday a ceremony of official meeting of Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz president reported that the motorcade carrying Sadyr Zhaparov drove up to the Palace of Nations, where he was met by Emomali Rahmon.

The two leaders greeted each other, and then commander of the Guard of Honor gave a welcoming report to the presidents, after which the national anthems of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were played.

Further, Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rahmon walked along the Guard of Honor and introduced members of the delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The official welcoming ceremony ended with the ceremonial march of the Guard of Honor, after which the two leaders proceeded to the Palace of Nation for tête-à-tête talks.