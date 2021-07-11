Kyrgyzstan receives 1 mln 250 thsd doses of Sinopharm vaccine

1 million 250 thousand doses of Vero Cell vaccine (Sinopharm), approved by the World Health Organization, arrived in Bishkek on Sunday by special flight from China, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry reported that the vaccine arrived will be distributed to all vaccination points across the republic for citizens to undergo vaccination stages.

Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that the delivery of such a large batch of Sinopharm vaccine to Kyrgyzstan became possible thanks to the personal support of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and was carried out as part of his strict instructions to provide the population with all the necessary safe medical products.

"The vaccines will start to be delivered to vaccination points in all regions of Kyrgyzstan from today in compliance with all rules of transportation and temperature conditions. This batch of vaccines allows the Health Ministry to meet the demand for vaccinations for a long time to come. We expect that the envisaged vaccination activities will help us overcome the Covid crisis," the minister said.

Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry has developed digital tools to make it as convenient as possible for citizens to sign up online for vaccinations at any convenient vaccination point. In order to organize a transparent vaccination procedure, a special online portal was launched, which will reflect all relevant information on the number of persons who have passed the vaccination stages, on the vaccination sites deployed, and other statistical information in an "open data" format.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development has also adopted a plan for vaccination procedures, in which persons over 60 years of age who suffer from chronic diseases are recommended to receive the vaccine. In addition, workers in the service sector are also recommended to receive the vaccine in order to ensure the safety of both their own health and the health of their contact persons.