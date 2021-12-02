Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan 2 December 2021 01:11 (UTC+04:00)
Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan’s border guards reported that late on Wednesday there were several shots fired by unidentified persons from the territory of Tajikistan at the disputed section of the border. The situation is calm now, the press department of the Kyrgyz Border Guard Service said, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the press service, at about 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT+4) unidentified persons fired seven to eight shots from the side of Tajikistan in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region. Supposedly, a hunting shotgun was used.

The heads of the Kyrgyz and Tajik frontier posts arrived at the site promptly, agreeing on action to search for the involved persons, the press service said. Law enforcement agencies and local authorities of the two countries were informed about the incident. "As of 22:30 (19:30 Moscow time - TASS), the situation at this section of the state border is characterized as stable, but with elements of tension," AKIpress cited the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

