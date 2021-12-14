3rd batch of Sinopharm vaccine arrives in Bishkek

The 3rd batch of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus infection COVID-19 has arrived in Bishkek, Trend reports citing Kabar.

A handing over ceremony of the humanitarian aid from the People's Republic of China in the amount of 1.5 million doses to the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic was held today at the Manas airport.

The event was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov, Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen.