Kyrgyz FM meets with heads and representatives of Indian public and private companies

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with the heads and representatives of Indian state and private companies within the framework of his participation in the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said that in particular, minister Kazakbaev met with representatives THDC India Limited, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, BRICS CCI, Power Engineering Pvt Ltd, Generation Next Group, etc.

During the meeting, the Kyrgyz minister outlined the measures taken by the country's leadership to protect investments and support business, and also spoke about a number of advantages of investing in the Kyrgyz Republic, thereby urging Indian businessmen to invest in the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

The sides also discussed the potential of the two countries to implement joint projects in various sectors of the economy, with special emphasis on specific projects in hydropower, healthcare, transport and communications. In this context, an agreement was reached to hold a business forum within the framework of the upcoming visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to India. The sides also agreed that representatives of these companies will take an active part in the organization and implementation of the Kyrgyz-Indian business forum.

In addition, the possibilities of organizing events to establish direct business contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries were considered.