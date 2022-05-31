Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz cooperation reaches new level - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz cooperation has reached new level, said Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan, Latif Gandilov, during the celebration of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Trend reports via Kyrgyz media.

Gandilov during his speech emphasized that Kyrgyzstan plays an important place in Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

"Thanks to the constant political dialogue at the highest level, the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz cooperation has noticeably strengthened and expanded," Gandilov said.

According to him, the signing of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz documents on April 20 during the official visit of Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov to Baku, brought relations between the two countries' to a qualitative level of strategic partnership.