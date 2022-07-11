Kyrgyzstan boosts imports of natural gas from Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Kyrgyzstan increased imports of natural gas from Russia from January through April 2022, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

The amount of Kyrgyzstan's natural gas imports from Russia in the first four months of 2022 totaled $25.1 million, which is an increase of 6.8 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($23.5 million).

In addition, Kyrgyzstan in the reporting period imported natural gas from Uzbekistan in the amount of $2.7 million, which is a decrease of 10 percent compared to the same period of last year ($3 million).

Meanwhile, the total amount of imports of Russian goods to Kyrgyzstan in the first four months reached $648.2 million - an increase of 17.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2021 ($550.2 million).