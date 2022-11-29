EBRD reveals sum of investments in Kyrgyzstan's water infrastructure (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. To date, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested more than 60 million euros into 25 water-related projects in Kyrgyzstan, a source in EBRD told Trend.

According to the EBRD, water supply and water treatment infrastructure across the country have been affected by the lack of investment.

"Access to safe drinking water and better sanitation are particularly important, as we’ve just learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Kyrgyzstan is highly vulnerable to climate risks due to the high frequency of climate-related disasters," the EBRD said.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and its key partners such as the EU and Switzerland recognize the importance of regular and safe water supply in Kyrgyzstan and support such projects across the country.

The EBRD has been working in the Kyrgyz water sector since 2009 with 25 projects covering 21 cities throughout the country with additional $93.6 million attracted as grant co-financing from donors like EU The Investment Facility for Central Asia (IFCA), Switzerland and others.

"With EBRD's and donors' support, hundreds of thousands of people in different parts of Kyrgyzstan received regular access to clean drinking water and sewage services," the EBRD emphasized.

Notably, the EBRD has been cooperating with Kyrgyzstan since 1992. In total, the bank has invested 940 million euros to implement 213 projects throughout the country.