Kyrgyz-Indonesian business forum to take place in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 7. A Kyrgyz-Indonesian business forum will take place in Bishkek on September 11, Sunaryo Kartadinata, Ambassador of Indonesia to Kyrgyzstan said during his meeting with Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aibek Moldogaziev, Trend reports.

Kartadinata mentioned that the forum is part of the celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Indonesia. Representatives from both countries' governmental bodies and businesses will participate in the event.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key topics on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Indonesian cooperation. This included discussions about the prospects for further collaboration in the halal industry, patent law, and the strengthening of trade and economic ties.

Both sides emphasized the need to expedite the agreement process in various fields, such as healthcare, culture, agriculture, environmental protection, and sports. They also highlighted the importance of productive cooperation in international organizations.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Indonesia reached $4.114 million from January through June 2023, which is an increase of 3.7timescompared to the same period in 2022 ($1.085 million).