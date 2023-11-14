Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan mull Tokyo-Tashkent-Bishkek flight launch

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 14. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are exploring the possibility of initiating a joint flight route connecting Japan's Tokyo, Uzbekistan's Tashkent, and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Trend reports.

This topic was deliberated upon during a meeting between Abylkasym Sherniyazov, President of the Tourism Development Support Fund in Kyrgyzstan, and Jamshid Abdusalomov, First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee.

Elsewhere, the sides discussed proposals for establishing direct and cost-effective flights from Uzbekistan's Tashkent, to Issyk-Kul and Osh in Kyrgyzstan. Additionally, plans for combined tours encompassing both Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan were addressed.

The conversation also touched upon the enhancement of infrastructure at the "Madaniyat" road checkpoint along the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border and extending the tourist registration period on an equal basis for both countries.

Furthermore, discussions entailed the establishment of a bus route from Osh city in Kyrgyzstan to the Uzbekistan border. It was noted that buses manufactured in Samarkand could potentially be employed for this route, and the Uzbek side expressed readiness to provide them on a leasing basis.