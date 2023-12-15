China, Kyrgyzstan sign MoU to co-work transport projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15. China and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to cooperate on implementing projects in the transport sector, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Ministry, Keiji Business Investment, a Kyrgyz company, and China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co. (CREEC) to carry out comprehensive transport infrastructure projects.

The purpose of the agreement is to facilitate future mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, with an emphasis on priority areas of collaboration in comprehensive transportation infrastructure projects in the fields of industry, trade, and tourism. This effort is a component of the worldwide "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

During the signing, it was stated that the parties are looking into the implementation of an industrial park project, which includes the construction of an industrial production zone encompassing factories for solar panels, textile manufacturing, food processing, electric vehicle production, sanitary equipment manufacturing, and nonferrous metal processing. There are also proposals to build multi-purpose logistic facilities and warehouses.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel