Kyrgyzstan appoints new minister of labor, social protection, and migration

Kyrgyzstan Materials 9 December 2024 11:27 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 9. Ravshanbek Sabirov has been appointed as the new Minister of Labor, Social Protection, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports, citing the Press Service of the country’s President.

The corresponding decree was signed by President Sadyr Zhaparov.

As previously reported, on December 4, following a presidential decree, Zhyldyz Polotova was relieved of her duties as minister, and Ravshanbek Sabirov was appointed as the acting minister of labor, social protection, and migration.

Ravshanbek Sabirov was elected to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in December 2021. In March 2022, he was appointed Director of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan but resigned from the position in September of the same year.

