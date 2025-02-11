Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan focus on advancing Middle Corridor’s transport potential

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 11. The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) Anar Rzayev discussed issues of transport cooperation with a focus on the development of the Middle Corridor, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's MFA.

According to the ministry, Mamytkanov emphasized the importance of simplifying conditions for Kyrgyz carriers in Azerbaijan and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in this area.

The sides also discussed measures to strengthen cooperation in the digitalization of the transport sector, particularly the potential shift to electronic issuance of permits for freight transit.

In addition, the issue of training professional drivers and establishing direct contacts between Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani carriers was raised.

To note, the Middle Corridor is an international transport route that passes through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and further to Türkiye and European countries. The route is also part of the international initiative "One Belt, One Road," which is a modern revival of the ancient Silk Road.

This year, the Coordination Center for TITR was launched to develop the infrastructure and expand the functionality of the route. The new platform will work on enhancing the corridor's competitiveness, allowing for a reduction in delivery times between Europe and Asia to 15 days.