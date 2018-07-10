Border service representations open on Tajik-Afghan border

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Tajikistan and Afghanistan have opened border service representations on the Tajik-Afghan border, Sputnik Tajikistan reported referring to Tajik Telegraph Agency TajikTA.

The opening ceremony of the new buildings of the representations of Border troops of Tajikistan took place at the checkpoint "Lower Panj" of Khatlon region and "Tem" checkpoint of Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the embassies of the United Kingdom and Afghanistan, representatives of the International Organization for Migration under the UN in Tajikistan and the commanders of the Border troops of the country.

It is noted that the United Kingdom and the International Organization for Migration of the United Nations have made a great contribution to the construction of border missions that meet high international requirements.

The armed clashes occur quite often on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan. The intelligence services of the two countries are actively cooperating in strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border, where the problem of combating terrorism, drug and weapons trafficking is particularly acute.

Mr. Rajabali Rahmonali, Colonel-General, Commander of the Border Forces of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan expressed concern about the gathering of militants on the southern borders of the country in May this year, and also recalled that Tajikistan has the longest border with Afghanistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news