Program of state visit of Emomali Rahmon to Uzbekistan revealed

Press Secretary of the President of Uzbekistan Komil Allamjonov has published on his official page on Facebook the program of the state visit of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Uzbekistan, the Tajik news agency Avesta reported.

"As you know, on March 9-10 this year, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid a state visit to Tajikistan. Now, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will visit our country for a return visit," Komil Allamjonov said.

"The president of Tajikistan will arrive in the morning on August 17. After the ceremony of laying flowers in front of the "Mustakillik" monument, the negotiations of heads of state will begin in the Kuksaroy residence. Negotiations will be held first in a narrow, and then in an expanded circle," he said.

Allamjonov added that the sides will discuss issues of cooperation in political, trade-economic, transport and communication sectors, tourism, cultural, humanitarian and interregional cooperation between the two countries and also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"Based on the results of the talks, it is planned to sign a number of documents raising the bar of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to a new level. In the second half of the day, the exhibition of the Tajik goods will be held at the Uzexpocenter in Tashkent. It is also expected that Emomali Rahmon will visit the "Artel" manufacturing plant in Tashkent," said Allamjonov.

He said that on the same day, the presidents of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will take part in a concert featuring the artists of the two countries.

"On August 18, the President of Tajikistan will hold talks with the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Supreme Assembly (Parliament) of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nuriddinjon Ismailov and Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov. On the same day, Emomali Rahmon will arrive in Samarkand and visit the sightseeing attractions. The program may be amended in the course of the visit," he said.

