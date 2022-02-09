Dushanbe, Minsk discuss prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation

Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali, who is also Chairman of the Majlisi Milli (Tajikistan’s upper chamber of parliament), yesterday met here with Belarusian Ambassador to Tajikistan, Mr. Viktor Denisenko, Trend reports with reference to ASIA-Plus reported.

The Dushanbe mayor’s office says the parties discussed state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Belarus.

Rustam Emomali reportedly expressed satisfaction with the level of the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries

The two also discussed issues related to expansion of bilateral inter-parliamentary collaboration between Tajikistan and Belarus discussed.

Emomali and Denisenko also exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations.

Diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Belarus were established on September 5, 1996. The Embassy of Tajikistan was opened in Minsk in 1997 and the Embassy of Belarus was opened in Dushanbe in 2011.

Tajikistan and Belarus maintain an active political dialogue and interact constructively at international venues. On May 14-16, 2018, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko paid an official visit to Tajikistan. During the visit, the parties confirmed the mutual desire for further constructive development of relations between the two countries, discussed promising spheres of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economy. On September 27-29, 2018 in the framework of the Meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko paid a working visit to Tajikistan.

On June 27-July 1, 2019 President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon paid an official visit to Belarus. The Treaty on Strategic Cooperation between Tajikistan and Belarus was signed during the visit. The Treaty came into force on June 18, 2020.