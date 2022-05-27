Tajikistan's Somon Air to resume Dushanbe-Kazan flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Tajik Somon Air will resume regular flights on the Dushanbe-Kazan-Dushanbe route starting from June 9, 2022, Trend reports with the reference to the press service of Somon Air.

According to the air carrier, flights to Kazan will be operated once a week on Thursdays. From Dushanbe to Kazan flight is scheduled at 17:40, and from Kazan to Dushanbe - at 21:00 local time.

"Except for Russian citizens, passengers traveling to Russia must present a COVID-19 PCR-test with a negative result issued within 48 hours before entry to Russia," Somon Air company said.

For more detailed information and ticket sales for this route, passengers should get in touch with Somon airline's sales offices or call centers.