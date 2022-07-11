Tajikistan significantly increases exports to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Tajikistan significantly increased exports to Kazakhstan from January through June 2022, Trend reports with reference to the Customs Service of Tajikistan.

Tajik exports in the reporting period to Kazakhstan amounted to $245.1 million, which is an increase of 51.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2021 ($161.6 million).

According to the agency, Tajikistan exported ores and concentrates of the following non-ferrous metals to Kazakhstan: copper, lead, zinc worth $216.8 million.

While, Kazakhstan's exports to Tajikistan from January through June 2022 totaled $397.1 million, which is 0.4 percent less than in the same period of 2021 ($398.8 million).

Meanwhile, the total trade turnover between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan from January through June 2022 reached $642.2 million, which is an increase of 14.5 percent compared to the same period last year ($560.4 million).