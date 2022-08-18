EBRD and GCF supporting development of green technologies in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Green Climate Fund (GCF) will provide additional financing to increase green and SME financing in Tajikistan, Trend reports citing the EBRD's press service.

According to the EBRD, Tajikistan’s top microlending institution Imon International will get an additional financial package in the amount of $6 million from the Bank and Green Climate Fund.

This will allow thousands of small and microbusinesses throughout Tajikistan to continue operating and adopting green technologies.

"Part of the package will consist of a senior loan of up to $2 million that will allow Imon, serving more than 130,000 customers through a network of 27 branches, to provide much-needed finance to local microbusinesses. Sub-loans are expected to be disbursed in Tajik somoni to protect borrowers from foreign exchange-related risks," the EBRD said.

The remaining portion of the package, up to $ 4 million, will be granted under the EBRD's Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF), which will help increase access to green technologies for local households and small local businesses in Tajikistan.

Remarkably, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to date has invested 934 million euros through 153 projects in Tajikistan’s economy.