Tajikistan's Somon Air launches flights to Pakistan's Islamabad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Tajikistan's Somon Air operated the first flight from Dushanbe to Islamabad on December 13, Trend reports with reference to khovar.tj.

The duration of the flight from Dushanbe to Islamabad is 90 minutes, flights will be operated on Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft.

"In the near future, as part of the route network expansion program, Somon Air plans to operate flights to Pakistan on a regular basis, which will serve as a new impetus for development of bilateral relations," the message said.

Tajik Somon Air is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which has been successfully operating internationally since 2008.

Currently, the air carrier is operating flights to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, Russia, India.