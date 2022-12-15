ADB shares data on number of SMEs in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has shared data on a number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Tajikistan, Trend reports citing the ADB.

According to statistics, as of end-2021, there were 29,555 SMEs in Tajikistan, or 98.6 percent of all enterprises.

"In 2021, the largest share was in services: wholesale and retail trade (13.3 percent), transportation and communications (4.3 percent), and other services (52.4 percent), followed by agriculture (15.2 percent), manufacturing (7.9 percent), and construction (6.9 percent)," the ADB reports.

The Asian Development Bank said that in 2021 SMEs employed 252,719 workers or 20.4 percent of the country's labor force, with 158,900 (62.8 percent) in small enterprises and 93,900 (37.2 percent) in medium-sized enterprises.

Remarkably, most SMEs in Tajikistan operate in small domestic markets, with a few involved in international markets.