Tajikistan records growth in trade with Uzbekistan in 11M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The trade turnover between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan increased over the year, Trend reports referring to the State Committee of Uzbekistan on Statistics.

According to statistical data, Tajikistan's trade turnover with Uzbekistan from January through November 2022 reached $607.2 million, which is an increase of 11.8 percent over the same period in 2021 ($543.1 million).

The value of Tajik exports to Uzbekistan in the first 11 months of this year totaled $144.5 million, which is an increase of 60.3 percent compared to the corresponding period ($90.1 million).

During the reporting period, Tajik imports of goods from Uzbekistan increased by 2.1 percent compared to the same period of last year ($453 million) - up to $462.7 million.

Thus, Tajikistan ranked 11th among the main trading partners of Uzbekistan from January through November 2022.

Meanwhile, Russia in the reporting period became the main trading partner of Uzbekistan (trade turnover - $8.3 billion), followed by China ($8.1 billion), and Kazakhstan ($4.1 billion).