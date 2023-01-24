Tajikistan's trade with Uzbekistan increases in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Tajikistan's trade in goods with Uzbekistan increased over the past year, Trend reports referring to the State Committee of Uzbekistan on Statistics.

According to statistical data, Tajikistan's trade turnover with Uzbekistan reached $674.4 million in 2022, which is an increase of 11.3 percent compared to 2021 ($605.6 million).

During the last year, the value of Tajik exports to Uzbekistan totaled $154.5 million, which is an increase of 49.1 percent compared to 2021 ($103.6 million).

At the same time, Tajik imports of goods from Uzbekistan in 2022 increased by 3.5 percent in comparison to 2021 ($501.9 million) - up to $519.9 million.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan continue to place a high premium on the growth of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Tajikistan mainly exports electricity, cement, and cotton fiber to Uzbekistan, and imports Uzbek natural gas, mineral fertilizers, petroleum products, household appliances, etc.