Number of visitors from Tajikistan to Azerbaijan doubles in May 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Azerbaijan welcomed a total of 299 tourists from Tajikistan in May 2023, which is 2.1 times more than in the same month of 2022 (137 tourists), Trend reports.

According to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, a total of 294 individuals from Tajikistan traveled to Azerbaijan as tourists in April 2023.

Meanwhile, during March 2023, Azerbaijan was visited by 317 tourists from Tajikistan, followed by 177 tourists in February 2023 and 165 tourists in January 2023.

In total, 1,252 tourists from Tajikistan were registered to visit Azerbaijan from January through May 2023, which is an increase of 2.6 times, compared to the same period in 2022 (468 tourists).

Meanwhile, the number of tourists from Tajikistan visiting Azerbaijan reached 2,736 individuals in 2022, marking a growth of 3.3 times compared to the 820 tourists in 2021.

However, it was still a decrease compared to the pre-COVID-19 levels, when the number of tourists traveling from Tajikistan to Azerbaijan stood at 3,450 individuals in 2019.

At the same time, only 42 Azerbaijani citizens traveled to Tajikistan in 2022, and 59 citizens in 2021.