Tajikistan's manufacturing industry sees surge in production

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 29. The production in Tajikistan's manufacturing industry in 2023 amounted to 28.459 billion somoni ($2.597 billion), which is 12.3 percent higher than in 2022, Trend reports.

According to the National Statistical Agency under the President of Tajikistan, the production of food products, including beverages and tobacco, was 11.609 billion somoni ($1.059 billion) in 2023. Food production in 2023 increased by 27 percent compared to 2022 due to the growth of pasta production by 30.2 percent, vodka and spirits by 16.8 percent, non-alcoholic beverages by 31.1 percent, and others.

Textile and sewing production amounted to 4.632 billion somoni ($422.835 million), a 10.4 percent increase compared to 2022. This growth is attributed to the increased production of cotton yarn by 8.2 percent, silk fabric (satin) by 30.5 percent, dress fabrics by 1.9 times, and others.

Additionally, the production of wood and paper products, along with printing activities, amounted to 619.1 million somoni ($56.511 million). Petroleum product manufacturing accounted for 85.2 million somoni ($7.777 million), chemical production for 557.1 million somoni ($50.851 million), other non-metallic mineral products for 3.642 billion somoni ($332.468 million), and metallurgy and finished metal products for 6.441 billion ($587.978 million).

Industrial production in Tajikistan in 2023, including that of private entrepreneurs, amounted to 46.815 billion somoni ($4.279 billion). Compared to 2022, industrial production increased by 12 percent at comparable prices.