National Bank of Tajikistan keen to continue co-op with WB in banking sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 15. National Bank of Tajikistan is interested in continuing effective cooperation with the World Bank (WB) in banking sector, the Chairman of the National Bank, Firdavs Tolibzoda, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during a meeting with a WB mission, which arrived in Tajikistan for a working visit. Tolibzoda said that the National Bank is ready to support constructive initiatives proposed by the WB and take necessary measures to implement them.

Furthermore, discussions during the meeting centered on the implementation of the second phase of the "Financial Sector Strengthening" project in Tajikistan.

Tolibzoda conveyed appreciation to the WB for its longstanding and effective cooperation, as well as continuous support for projects aimed at strengthening the country's economic and social sectors.

He noted that the National Bank of Tajikistan is currently collaborating with the WB on three projects: "Tajikistan's Digital Foundations," "Tajikistan Financial and Private Sector Development" and the second phase of the "Financial Sector Strengthening in Tajikistan" projects.

Tajikistan joined the WB in 1993 and the WB's International Development Association (IDA) in 1994, cementing its commitment to international development cooperation.