Turkmen diplomat accredited with ASEAN

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 21

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Malaysia Muhammetniyaz Mashalov presented the letter of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to the Secretary General of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Lim Jock Hoi on his appointment as the representative of the country to this organization, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

After submitting the letter, the Ambassador and the Secretary General held a bilateral meeting, during which Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi proposed to organize joint events with the aim of widening friendly relations between Turkmenistan and ASEAN.

Speaking about further development of relations between Turkmenistan and ASEAN, the parties noted the determination to expand overall cooperation and preparedness to realize joint work for its implementation.

At the end of the meeting, the Turkmen Ambassador invited the ASEAN Secretary General to participate in the First Caspian Economic Forum to be held in Turkmenistan's Awaz on August 12, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news