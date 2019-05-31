Turkmenistan, Belarus committed to developing business partnership

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Prime Minister of Belarus Syarhey Rumas in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency.

Rumas reaffirmed the commitment of Belarus to the traditional relations of friendship and fruitful cooperation with Turkmenistan, stressing the importance of bilateral agreements reached at the highest level and enshrined in a number of interstate documents.

President Berdimuhamedov drew attention to the fact that Turkmenistan also aims to strengthen and expand the constructive dialogue, built on the principles of equality and respect for mutual interests.

The interlocutors discussed the issues of developing the cooperation covering a wide range of spheres in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian partnership.

Among the topical spheres the sides named the supply of Belarusian equipment to Turkmenistan, the continuation of the established effective contacts in the education sector and training of highly qualified professional personnel.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news