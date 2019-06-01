Turkmen president notes high level of Turkmen-Russian relations

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 1

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) state agency.

The head of state expressed confidence that this meeting will give a new impetus to fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia, and will allow defining future prospects and ways of developing cooperation in various fields. The president noted the high level of Turkmen-Russian relations.

As emphasized, Turkmenistan and Russia have long-standing friendly relations. In the modern era, interstate dialogue is dynamically developing both in bilateral and multilateral formats, within the framework of authoritative international organizations.

About 190 companies with Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan. The ARETI International Group (formerly Itera Group) has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea on the basis of the signed production sharing agreement (PSA) since 2009. In 2019, after a three-year break, Russia's Gazprom resumed purchases of Turkmen gas.

Moreover, Russia and Turkmenistan are initiating cooperation in the Caspian. In particular, it is being planned to launch a freight line across the sea, which will connect Russia’s Makhachkala with the Turkmen port of Turkmenbashi.

The 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission for Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat on May 8.

The parties considered joint projects, issues of the activities of Russian companies in Turkmenistan, as well as prospects for cooperation in the industrial, construction, transport, oil and gas, gas chemical and electric power industries.

The agenda also included cooperation issues in such important areas as the agro-industrial complex and the supply of agricultural equipment, construction, interaction among business structures and the introduction of advanced technologies.

Turkmenistan has been recently actively developing business relations with the subjects of Russia, including the Republic of Tatarstan, the Sverdlovsk region and the federal city of St. Petersburg.

