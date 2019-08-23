UN consulting Turkmenistan in customs control issues

23 August 2019 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Training was held at the Ashgabat international customs terminal as part of the Global Container Control Program (GCCP), Trend reports with reference to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan on Aug. 23.

This program was created in 2004 by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the World Customs Organization (WCO). Turkmenistan joined it in 2009.

The event, which was attended by international experts and employees of the State Customs Service, is aimed at strengthening the capacity to identify and detect fake seals in container transportation, as well as the use of modern methods and means of customs control.

Practical classes at the terminal allowed participants to improve their skills in identifying and analyzing seals and customs documents, the report said.

Turkmenistan shares land borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and sea borders with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.

Sea transportation in the Caspian Sea is becoming increasingly important in the foreign economic relations of Turkmenistan, the volumes of cargo being handled at the berths of the harbor are increasing, through which industrial and agricultural equipment, automotive equipment, metal products, timber, mineral fertilizers are delivered, while polypropylene, coke and other petroleum products, chemical and construction industry products are exported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Petronas, Dragon Oil negotiating with Turkmenistan to extend Caspian Sea fields' development agreements
Oil&Gas 13:30
Uzbekistan plans to supply two KamAZ truck models to Afghanistan
Economy 13:10
Ceramic brick plant commissioned in Turkmenistan
Economy 12:59
Turkmenistan prepares textile industry development plan
Economy 10:31
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi complex opens tender for construction of apartment building
Tenders 10:07
Forests essential for world's health: UN spokesman
Other News 06:43
Latest
Ireland could try to block Mercosur trade deal on Amazon concerns
Europe 14:12
Kazakhstan and Germany to develop a roadmap for expansion of investment cooperation
Economy 14:06
Construction works substantially complete at TAP compressor stations
Oil&Gas 14:05
Azerbaijan, Iran continue discussions on joint production of Earth sensing satellite
ICT 14:02
Total capital of Georgian companies in Turkey growing
Economy 13:57
Russia, Uzbekistan signed contracts for almost $30 M
Economy 13:47
Japan's Tepco to submit decommissioning plan regarding five reactors
Other News 13:43
Combat firing carried out by air defense means of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 13:42
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 100M manats
Finance 13:31