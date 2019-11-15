Representatives of CIS states discuss anti-terrorist co-op in Turkmenistan

15 November 2019 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Consultations on the topic "Cooperation between the CIS participating states in the field of combating terrorism: overall challenges and threats" were held at Turkmenistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen ministry.

The meeting was attended by authorized representatives of several CIS countries and the CIS Executive Committee.

The participants of the session discussed the challenges and threats to security on global and regional scales, considered the opportunities of widening collective actions on combating terrorism in the framework of international organizations. The role of the United Nations and its specialized agencies in the process of international collaboration on combating terrorism and its financial backing was underlined.

The parties noted the importance of the CIS and its sectorial agencies as the main platform for strategic partnership. The opportunities of expanding collaboration between the competent authorities of the participating states, as well as rendering the required legal assistance were considered.

The participants also exchanged views on the preventive measures aimed at countering extremism, radicalizing the population and financing terrorism. In this context, the necessity of involving the civil society and mass media was stated. Opportunities to hold special training, including the involvement of modern technologies for timely response to potential threats were discussed.

On the outcomes of the session, the parties adopted the Protocol of consultations on “Cooperation between the CIS participating states in the field of combating terrorism: overall challenges and threats.”

