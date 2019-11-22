Head of Turkmenistan to pay working visit to Uzbekistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 22

The working visit of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Uzbekistan will take place on Nov. 28-29, 2019, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting of the Turkmen president with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev is planned. The heads of two states will consider the opportunities of expanding the Turkmen-Uzbek ties on the whole range of cooperation.

Uzbek media earlier reported that Tashkent will host the second consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia on Nov. 29.

The total trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan increased from $159 million in 2017 up to $274 million in 2018.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which have abundant hydrocarbon reserves, are in favor of diversification of energy flows. The implementation of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan–China gas pipeline project, which was put into operation in 2009, can be cited as a good example.

