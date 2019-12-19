Turkmen president to visit St. Petersburg to attend informal meeting of CIS heads of state

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 19

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov plans to visit Russia to attend an informal meeting of CIS heads of state to be held Dec. 20 in St. Petersburg, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

This was announced at a meeting of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers, where the country’s commitment to traditional dialogue in the CIS format was confirmed.

Turkmenistan presides over the CIS this year. A number of events were held in Ashgabat - meetings of the CIS Heads of State Council and the Summit of the CIS Heads of State, which resulted in the adoption of the Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS Member States.

While referring to the status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat decided to participate in the CIS structure as an associate member in 2005.

Turkmenistan withdrew from the agreement on a visa-free regime with the CIS countries in 1999.

