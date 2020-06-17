Turkmenistan establishes diplomatic relations with Sierra Leone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



Turkmenistan and the Republic of Sierra Leone have signed a protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.



The protocol was signed during a meeting of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ahmet Gurbanov with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sierra Leоnе to Iran Alie Badara Kamara in the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Iran.



The ambassadors discussed prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan and Sierra Leone, including such areas as agriculture, geology, and investments. Issues of interaction in the field of medical services, taking into account the experience gained in Turkmenistan, were also touched upon.



Located in West Africa, Sierra Leone has a population of around 7 million. Main sectors of the country’s economy are mining, cultivation of cacao, coffee and rice, and livestock production.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva