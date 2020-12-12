Policy of Turkmenistan, based on principles of Neutrality, deserves universal recognition, respect - Executive Secretary of CIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

Sergey Lebedev, Chairman of the Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the CIS, during his video message at the International Conference "Policy of Neutrality and its Role in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development", stated that over 25 years of permanent Neutrality, Turkmenistan has proved the effectiveness of its neutral foreign policy and its compliance with the long-term interests of the world community.

It was especially emphasized that such a policy of Turkmenistan, based on the principles of Neutrality, on the resolution of controversial issues and contradictions in international affairs by political and diplomatic means, deserves universal recognition and respect.