Turkmenistan to participate in annual Central Asian media conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan will participate in the 23rd annual Central Asian media conference organized by the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Representative on Freedom of the Media, which will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 9-10 in a hybrid format, reports Trend with reference to the state news agency of Turkmenistan.

According to the information, this year's event is to focus on the values, opportunities and strategic dilemmas of public service broadcasting in the OSCE region.

The conference will also highlight some aspects of the media freedom situation in the region. Over the past 20 years, the Central Asian Media Conferences, organized by the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, have provided a platform for a dynamic discussion of developments and developments in media freedom in the region.

“This year we expect that the audience will be about 100 participants from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, as well as Mongolia, representing government agencies, the media, civil society and academia, to exchange views and best practices on the topics of the conference,” - says the invitation letter from OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro.

It is noted that the mass media, especially the electronic media in Turkmenistan, are now actively developing as the most operational sources of information. The number of online publications in the country is growing; in previous years, media representatives and journalists from Turkmenistan participated in the Central Asian Media Conference.

Turkmenistan is a full member of the OSCE. The OSCE Center functions in Ashgabat. The Center's mandate covers a wide range of activities, including arms control, border security and countering terrorism and human trafficking, economic and environmental performance, good governance, human rights protection, gender equality, rule of law and media reform.

