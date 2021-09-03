Argentina appoints new ambassador to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The government of Argentina has appointed a new ambassador to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

According to the information, the government of Argentina appointed diplomat Eduardo Zuain as the new ambassador of Turkmenistan with residence in Moscow (Russia).

It is noted that at the same time, Zuain will continue to serve as ambassador to Russia (appointed in February 2021).

From 2011-2015, Zuain served as Deputy Foreign Minister in the government of ex-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. In 2016-2017, he headed the Argentine Embassy in Paraguay. Prior to his appointment as ambassador to Russia, Zuain was in charge of the Institute of Foreign Service (ISEN) at the Argentinean Foreign Ministry.

According to the information, Turkmenistan and Argentina established diplomatic relations in September 1992.

