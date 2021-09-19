French company to reconstruct buildings in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat

The French Bouygues Batiment International will carry out the construction and reconstruction of buildings and structures in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to Turkmen media.

According to the information, the relevant projects were submitted to the president of Turkmenistan for consideration, to which a number of amendments were made by the Head of State. The buildings located on the territory where the celebrations and parades were held earlier will undergo reconstruction.

The architects of the construction company presented the project of the Business Reception Center, which will complement the appearance of the 'Oguzkhan' palace complex. The president of Turkmenistan got acquainted with the sketches and visual models and, taking into account the modern appearance of the main city of Turkmenistan, made a number of adjustments.

It is noted that the project of the Business Reception Center meets all modern requirements for this kind of facilities, up to the location of offices and auxiliary rooms, their design and equipment. The building will also house a hall for meetings and conferences. The latest digital equipment will be installed in the room. The appearance of the new building will complement the existing architectural ensemble of the presidential palace 'Oguzkhan'.