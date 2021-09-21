Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan to discuss cross-border co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will hold talks on border Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the ORIENT information portal.

According to the information, on September 22, a delegation of the Lebap region of Turkmenistan will visit the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan, and representatives of the Dashoguz region will pay a visit to the Khorezm region to discuss cross-border cooperation

It is noted that the order on the sending of Turkmen delegations to Uzbekistan was signed on September, 20 by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Berdimuhamedov noted the great potential for the development of partnership between the two countries, including at the level of direct interaction of border regions.

In this regard, the governors of the Lebap and Dashoguz regions were given specific instructions on the working program of the visits.

In August, it was reported that the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan from January through July 2021 amounted to $351.8 million.

It was noted that Uzbek exports to Turkmenistan in 7M2021 amounted to $100.9 million. Turkmenistan took 11th place among the countries - importers from Uzbekistan.

At the same time, Uzbekistan in 7M2021 imported products of Turkmen production worth $250.9 million.

