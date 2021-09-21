UNDP to implement project on strengthening Turkmenistan’s preparedness for COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to strengthen the country's preparedness and response to a pandemic in order to implement the "Response to COVID-19" project, Trend reports citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

According to the information, the project, funded by the World Bank, envisages strengthening the national capacity in the field of testing and treatment, improving the training of healthcare workers, as well as the procurement of reagents, drugs and medical equipment.

In addition, the project is aimed at introducing advanced digital solutions for the control of infectious diseases, eliminating the social risks associated with the pandemic.

“The UNDP is ready, together with other partners, to continue its efforts to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic, using its best resources, knowledge and experience, based on the fundamental principle of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ‘no one will be left behind,” acting UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan Natia Natsvlishvili said.

The project also will support the implementation of the Turkmenistan Acute Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP), which is being implemented in partnership with UN agencies in Turkmenistan.

It is noted that in the long term, the project aims to comprehensively strengthen the national health system for an effective response to pandemics.

