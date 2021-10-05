Turkmenistan creating electronic journal of those vaccinated against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

The Ministry of Health of Turkmenistan has started to create an electronic journal of those vaccinated against COVID-19, Trend reports referring to SNG.Today.

According to the information, UNDP (United Nations Development Program) provides special assistance in implementing this project by attracting specialists within the framework of ‘Russian Experts for International Development’ program, which is funded by the Russian government and UNDP Trust Fund for Development and is part of the Knowledge Management and Capacity Building project.

It is noted that the main goal of creating the portal is to fully monitor the vaccination of the population, plan the procurement of vaccines and their even distribution.