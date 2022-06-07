Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan intend to enhance energy cooperation - ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan intend to enhance energy cooperation, Turkmen Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishanguliyev said during the round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to him, the agreements on the Dostlug field will further develop and reinforce cooperation between the countries.

"We expect the project to provide strong impetus for the implementation of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline project," the ambassador stressed. "Thereby, Turkmen gas could reach the European market, which would be of great importance for the development of the country's energy sector".