Russian airline resumes regular flights to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Russian S7 Airlines will resume regular flights to Turkmenistan from October 17, 2022, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

Flights will be operated once a week on Mondays on the route Moscow - Turkmenbashi - Moscow. Departure time from Moscow (Russia) is 03:30 (GMT+3), departure time from Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) is 10:05 (GMT+5).

Tickets for these flights will be sold at the airline's office in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries of the world were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.