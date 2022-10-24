Turkmenistan integrates TIR-EPD system with automated customs data system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan has integrated the information system TIR-EPD developed by the International Road Transport Union (IRU) with the "transit" module of the customs information system ASYCUDA World, Trend reports citing Orient news.

It is reported that the integration will speed up trade turnover and increase the transport and transit potential of the country by obtaining preliminary electronic information about goods transported by foreign cargo carriers.

This system will contribute to a more rapid and visual digital representation of the transported goods and will establish effective price monitoring.

Meanwhile, the system is being implemented within the framework of the "Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets by the International Transport Union (IRU)".

The TIR-EPD system is a system for providing customs authorities with electronic preliminary information about goods transported by road intended for import into the customs territory, including transit.