British company considering activities in oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. British GaffneyCline consulting company is considering the development of activities in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan, Projects Director at GaffneyCline Drew Powell told Trend.

He stressed that GaffneyCline is currently discussing with the Turkmengas State Concern and Turkmennebit State Concern issues related to the expansion of further work.

"Future plans to work with the Turkmengas State Concern are still under implementation and currently this work is confidential. As for the Turkmennebit State Concern, we can inform you that we will continue to provide the company with further advisory support," Powell said.

He added that during the recent "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan -2022" International Conference (OGT-2022), held in Turkmenistan, GaffneyCline had a good opportunity to meet with many companies that work in Turkmenistan and establish cooperation with them in the future.