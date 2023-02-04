Turkmenistan Airlines restores regular flights between Ashgabat and Russian Kazan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Turkmenistan Airlines has resumed regular flights between the cities of Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and Kazan (Russia), Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, flights between Ashgabat and Kazan will be carried out twice a week on Boeing 737 aircraft.

Departure from Kazan at 00:35 (GMT+3) on Mondays, arrival at the destination in Ashgabat at 05:50 (GMT+5). At the same time, departure from Kazan at 11:00 (GMT+3) on Thursdays, and arrival in Ashgabat at 16:25 (GMT+5).

Flights from Turkmenistan to Russia were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkmenistan Airlines planes, returning from Kazan, landed at the Turkmenabat International Airport from the summer of 2022 to the present.

Turkmenistan Airlines changed the places of arrival to Ashgabat in December 2022 for international flights from the airports of Frankfurt am Main (Germany), Istanbul (Türkiye) and Dubai (UAE) previously landed in Turkmenabat. Before that, Turkmenistan Airlines flights from Dubai arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport, and from Istanbul - at Turkmenbashi International Airport.