Turkmenistan, EU discuss prospects for further development of partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Turkmenistan and the EU discussed prospects for further development of partnership, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev and the EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, as well as the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson.

During the meeting, cooperation on regional security and development, environmental issues and issues of climate change, environmental protection, "green" and digital transformations, interaction in the energy sector and the transport and logistics industry were identified as priority areas.

The parties discussed the agenda of the meeting of special representatives of the Central Asian countries and the EU, which will be held on May 26 in Ashgabat.

Furthermore, the upcoming major events in the Central Asia – EU format were discussed.