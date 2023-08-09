Iraq intends to import gas from Turkmenistan and Qatar

ASHGABAT. Turkmenistan. August 9. A joint committee has been set up to discuss gas imports from Qatar and Turkmenistan, the Minister of Electric Power of Iraq, Ziyad Ali Fadel, said, Trend reports.

The Minister of Electric Power Industry stated that the country's government has decided to form a committee on production issues comprised of officials from the Ministry of Oil, the head of the Department of Electric Power Industry, and Ministry of Electric Power Industry consultants.

Fadel stated that a committee delegation will travel to Turkmenistan to examine prospective gas import arrangements, while another group will travel to Qatar to discuss the supply of liquefied gas to Iraq through one of Iraq's ports.

Furthermore, the imported gas is utilized to fuel power plants in Iraq's central and southern regions, which generate approximately 7,000 megawatts each day.

Moreover, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, at an emergency meeting dedicated to the search for alternative sources of gas imports to the country, considered the possibility of importing gas from Turkmenistan.